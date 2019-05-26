Services
Yuma, AZ - Diane Teresa Robinson Nebel, age 74, formerly of Sioux Falls, SD, passed away on April 27, 2019 in Yuma, AZ. She was born on September 24, 1944 in Sioux Falls, SD to Glenn and Fidelis (Devaney) Robinson.

Diane is survived by one son, Stephen Nebel of Flagstaff, AZ; her mother, Fidelis Haviland of Sioux Falls, SD; two brothers Mark (Bonnie) Robinson of Carson City, NV and Kent (Martha) Robinson, of Flagstaff, AZ; two sisters: Candice (Jerry) Cacaro Scott of Mitchell, SD and Kathleen (Guy) Dirkson of Sioux Falls, SD; three step-brothers: Michael (Kathy) Haviland, Richard (Barb) Haviland and Harlan Haviland; and many other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Nebel; her father, Glenn Robinson; stepfather, Erm Haviland; and her brother, Gary Robinson. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Sioux Falls, SD. An online guestbook is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 26, 2019
