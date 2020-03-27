|
Diane Young
Sioux Falls - Diane Young of Brandon, SD, 79, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Ava's House in Sioux Falls. A private family service will be held and a public memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. A committal service will take place at Rosehill Cemetery, Parker, South Dakota.
Diane was born on May 18, 1940, in Viborg, SD, to Fred and Mary Skola. She spent her early years in Viborg where she attended First Baptist Church and was baptized at the Swan Lake Baptist Camp. Diane graduated in 1958 from Viborg High School where she was active in music, drama, and cheerleading.
Diane attended Sioux Falls College (USF), where she met her sweetheart, Bob Young of Beresford. They were married on April 18, 1960. Their journey began in SD and IA and then to Phoenix for 19 years before moving back to Sioux Falls in 1983. Through the years, Diane has served faithfully as a coach's wife, mother of four, active church member, skilled medical records professional, and friend to many. Diane's family is grateful to friends, home caregivers and the special staff at Ava's House who cared for Diane in her final weeks.
Diane was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Marjorie Skola and Dorothy Layne. She is survived by her husband Bob; brother, Richard; children, David (Georgina), Steven (Pamela), Jerilyn (Larry) Fox, and Melissa (Chad) Garrow; 10 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020