Dianne L. Stout
Tea - Dianne Stout, 66, of Tea, SD, died Monday, November 11, 2019 at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls.
Dianne Lynn Dooley was born April 11, 1953 to Freeman and Edith (Timperley) Dooley at Huron, SD. She grew up in Huron where she received her education, graduating from Huron High School in 1972. Following high school, she worked at Farm Bureau Insurance in Huron. In 1988, she was transferred to Des Moines, IA with Farm Bureau. In 1992, she moved to Sioux Falls. On November 26, 1977, she was united in marriage with Michael Stout in Huron, SD.
Once in Sioux Falls, Dianne started her own business, Haul-A-Kid, a transportation business for children. She later worked at Kohls Department Store and was also an account manager at Premier Bankcard. She was working at both of these jobs at the time of her death.
Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Michael, of Tea, SD; her son, Casey (Sadie) Stout of Brookings, SD; her daughter, Michelle Stout of Sioux Falls, SD; 6 grandchildren, Alex, Jordan, Rachel, Taylor, Tara, and Paige; her siblings, Sharon (Keith) Lillie of Brooklyn Park, MN, Brenda Haber of Sioux Falls, SD and Brad (Mary) Dooley of Huron, SD. Dianne was preceded in death by her parents; and her beloved son, BJ.
Funeral services will begin 3:00 pm Sunday at Miller Funeral Home, Westside Chapel. Visitation with the family will be from 2:00-4:00 pm Saturday at the Westside Chapel.
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019