Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
6:30 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:30 AM
Church of St. Mary
Sioux Falls, SD
Dick Ambrosius Obituary
Dick Ambrosius

Sioux Falls - Dick Ambrosius, age 73 of Sioux Falls passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Avera McKennan Hospital surrounded by his family. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Church of St. Mary in Sioux Falls. Visitation will be on Monday, January 27, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls where the family will greet relatives and friends from 4:00 - 6:30 PM with a Liturgical Wake Service beginning at 6:30 PM. In memory of Dick, memorials can be directed to Warriors Never Give Up, Sioux Falls. Full obituary and guestbook available at georgeboom.com

Grateful for sharing his life are his wife, Karen Ambrosius of Sioux Falls; daughter, Jennifer Petersen and her husband, Brent of Tea, SD; son, Matt Ambrosius and his wife, Jess of St. Augustine, FL; son, Jacob Ambrosius who is currently serving in the United States Navy; grandchildren, Taylor Rupe, Cody Petersen, Willa Ambrosius, Norah Ambrosius, Ty Petersen; sister, Nancy Sieh of Katy, TX; and a host of additional relatives and friends.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Norm and Lillian (McGaughey) Ambrosius; brother, Buck Ambrosius.
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
