Dick Knock
Davis/Lennox - Dick Knock, 77, of Davis/Lennox, SD, died Friday, Mar. 6, 2020. Memorial services will begin at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 13 at Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home, Lennox. Visitation with the family present, also at Dindot-Klusmann will be one hour prior to the service from 1 to 2:00 p.m. Memorials to charity are preferred in lieu of flowers. dindotklusmann.com
Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.