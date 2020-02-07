|
|
Dolores Clay
Beresford - Dolores P. Clay, 90, formerly of Beresford, SD, died Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Centerville Care & Rehab. Visitation will be held from 3-5pm, Sunday, February 9 at Wass Funeral Home in Beresford. Funeral services will be held at 2pm, Monday, February 10 at Centerville Care & Rehab. wassfuneralhome.com
Dolores is survived by her husband, George Clay, Centerville, SD; her daughters, Diane Johnson, Sioux Falls, SD, Kathy (Gary) Hansen, Eagan, MN and Faye (Roger) Schoellerman, Beresford, SD; 10 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Georgia; her parents, her brother, Arden Hansen; and her son-in-law, Tom Johnson.
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020