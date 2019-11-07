|
Dolores Elaine Rousseau Parsons
Sioux Falls, SD - Dolores Elaine Rousseau Parsons, 84 passed Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Good Samaritan Village.
Dolores is survived by her children, Jim (Dawn) Cheskey, Bill Cheskey, Sandra (Carroll) Chrans, Jeff Parsons, Shelly (Chris) Clark, Jason Parsons; three sisters, Kathy Martin, Susan Smart, Lois Fischer. She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Bob Cheskey, infant son, Charles, two brothers, Junior Rousseau, Bob Rousseau; and three sisters, Regina Ducheneaux, Ann Gesinger and Mary Lou Rousseau.
A celebration of life visitation will be held 1:00-3:00pm (central standard time) Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Heritage Funeral Home. Mass of Christian burial will be held 1:00pm (mountain time) Monday, November 11, 2019 at All Saints Catholic Church in Eagle Butte, SD with interment at Mossman Cemetery, Ridgeview, SD. under the direction of Luce Funeral Chapel.www.heritagesfsd.com
