Services
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Hodkinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores Hodkinson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores Hodkinson Obituary
Dolores Hodkinson

Sioux Falls, SD - Dolores Juber Hodkinson, 87, passed away unexpectedly while visiting family in California on November 26, 2019.

She is survived by her children: Kathy Wink, Patty Brito, Steve Hodkinson, Marie Taylor, Sharon Hodkinson, Vickie Risken, Keith (Deb) Hodkinson, Tony (Celia) Hodkinson, Connie Hodkinson,18 Grandchildren, 12 Great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband Leonard Hodkinson.

Funeral arrangements are pending with Heritage Funeral Home. www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -