Dolores Hodkinson
Sioux Falls, SD - Dolores Juber Hodkinson, 87, passed away unexpectedly while visiting family in California on November 26, 2019.
She is survived by her children: Kathy Wink, Patty Brito, Steve Hodkinson, Marie Taylor, Sharon Hodkinson, Vickie Risken, Keith (Deb) Hodkinson, Tony (Celia) Hodkinson, Connie Hodkinson,18 Grandchildren, 12 Great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband Leonard Hodkinson.
Funeral arrangements are pending with Heritage Funeral Home. www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019