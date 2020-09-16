1/1
Dolores Irene Rishovd
Dolores Irene Rishovd

Sioux Falls - Dolores Irene Rishovd died September 15, 2020 in Sioux Falls, SD.

Grateful for having shared her life with her husband, of 65 years, Rudy of Sioux Falls; two daughters, Kathryn (Roy) Knudson of Sioux Falls, Karen (John) Abel of Tucson, AZ; three grandchildren, Kevin Knudson deceased, Dr. Cheri Kovalenko of Sioux Falls, Katelyn (Pierino) DeMetif of Tucson, AZ; four greatgrandchildren, Andrew, Kathryn Sofia, and Alex Kovalenko.

She was preceded in death by her parents, several brothers and one sister.

A private family service will be held at a later date. www.heritagesfsd.com




Published in Argus Leader from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
