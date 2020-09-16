Dolores Irene Rishovd
Sioux Falls - Dolores Irene Rishovd died September 15, 2020 in Sioux Falls, SD.
Grateful for having shared her life with her husband, of 65 years, Rudy of Sioux Falls; two daughters, Kathryn (Roy) Knudson of Sioux Falls, Karen (John) Abel of Tucson, AZ; three grandchildren, Kevin Knudson deceased, Dr. Cheri Kovalenko of Sioux Falls, Katelyn (Pierino) DeMetif of Tucson, AZ; four greatgrandchildren, Andrew, Kathryn Sofia, and Alex Kovalenko.
She was preceded in death by her parents, several brothers and one sister.
A private family service will be held at a later date.