Dolores Keech
Sioux Falls - Dolores Louise Keech age 101, passed away Monday October 5, 2020 in Sioux Falls, SD. Graveside services will be 1:30 PM Friday October 9, 2020 at the Stateline Cemetery, Harmony, MN. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Aseracare Foundation.org/donate/
(hospice work) or Emmanorton.org/donate/
(Emma Norton Residence in St. Paul).
Grateful for having shared her life are her children, Diane (Ken) Jolin, Edgeley, ND, Cheryl (Dick) Boyd, Sioux Falls, SD, and Douglas (Ro) Keech, Jersey City, NJ; 8 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; a brother in-law, Clyde Keech, Faribault, MN, and a sister in-law, Marcia Keech, St. James, MN.
Her parents, husband Rev. Dudley Keech, and brother Wilbur Peterson, preceded her in death.