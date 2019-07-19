Services
EIDSNESS FUNERAL HOME - BROOKINGS
1617 ORCHARD DR
Brookings, SD 57006
(605) 692-6384
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Sinai Lutheran Church
Sinai, SD
Burial
Following Services
East Sinai Cemetery
Sinai, SD
1930 - 2019
Dolores Larson Obituary
Dolores Larson

Volga, South Dakota - Dolores E. Larson, 88, of Volga, formerly of Sinai, died surrounded by her family on July 14, 2019, at Brookings Health System. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the Sinai Lutheran Church in Sinai, South Dakota, beginning at 3:00 p.m. Burial will immediately follow the service at the East Sinai Cemetery in Sinai. A time of visitation is planned for the evening prior, Friday, July 19, 2019, at Eidsness Funeral Home in Brookings, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Published in The Argus Leader on July 19, 2019
