1/1
Dolores Marie Flynn
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores Marie Flynn

Sioux Falls, SD - Dolores Marie Flynn, 91, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Good Samaritan Village. Dolores was born May 25, 1929 in Ghent, MN to Nathalia and Davis Skillings. She grew up in Minnesota and attended Worthington High School in Worthington, MN.

Dolores was united in marriage with Philip John Flynn on August 7, 1947.

Dolores worked at a soda fountain in high school, was a homemaker, mother of ten children, and also worked at the Sioux Valley Daycare Center between the years of 1983 to 1998.

Dolores was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, was a Girl Scout Leader, and a member of the Catholic Daughters and Daughters of the American Revolution.

Dolores is survived by her 9 children, Michael (Brenda) Flynn; Colleen (Jerry) Flynn-Deane; Brigid Flynn; Patrick (Joan) Flynn; Mary (Larry) Brende; Cathy Flynn; Trish (Juan Pablo San Martin) Flynn; Melissa (Randy Dooyema) Flynn; Meghan (Nathan Peterson) Flynn; seventeen grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren.

Dolores was preceded in death by her husband Philip; her son Sean; and her grandson Nicholas Dooyema; her parents; two brothers and three sisters.

In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the American Association for Cancer Research, South Dakota Alzheimer's Association, or Avera Hospice.

A private family funeral mass will take place on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. A zoom link and Dolores' full obituary will be posted on the Heritage Funeral Home website.

www.heritagesfsd.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
December 3, 2020
Mary, so sorry to hear about the passing of your mother. You are in our thoughts. Dave & Lori
December 3, 2020
Always loved our visits to Sioux Falls to visit Aunt Dolores and Uncle Phill when growing up. Was interested to see how large their family has grown. My sympathy to all.
Lorrene Forbes
Family
December 2, 2020
Dolores took care of my 3 kids at the Sioux Valley day care. We were so fortunate to have her as a third grandparent for our children. Our sympathies go out to the family.
Dave and Linda Anderson
December 2, 2020
So sorry to hear of the passing of Delores..she was a great neighbor and a wonderful mother..sending my condolences to you all
Barb Jansa
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved