Dolores S. Jongeling
Estelline, SD - Dolores Sophia Jongeling, 92, of Estelline, SD passed away Saturday, November 28 at the Estelline Nursing and Care Center, Estelline. Funeral Services will be 10:00am Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Faith Reformed Church, Brookings. The family request masks be worn. Rude's Funeral Home will live-stream the funeral service on Rude's Funeral Home Facebook page. Public Visitation with immediate family present will be 4pm to 6pm Tuesday, December 1 at Rude's Funeral Home, Brookings. Masks are required at Visitation. Rude's Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.rudesfuneralhome.com