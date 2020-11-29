1/1
Dolores S. Jongeling
Dolores S. Jongeling

Estelline, SD - Dolores Sophia Jongeling, 92, of Estelline, SD passed away Saturday, November 28 at the Estelline Nursing and Care Center, Estelline. Funeral Services will be 10:00am Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Faith Reformed Church, Brookings. The family request masks be worn. Rude's Funeral Home will live-stream the funeral service on Rude's Funeral Home Facebook page. Public Visitation with immediate family present will be 4pm to 6pm Tuesday, December 1 at Rude's Funeral Home, Brookings. Masks are required at Visitation. Rude's Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.rudesfuneralhome.com




Published in Argus Leader from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
