Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Wild Flower Presbyterian Church
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Dolores VanRegenmorter Obituary
Dolores Van Regenmorter

Sioux Falls - Dolores Van Regenmorter, 95, died on May 3, 2019. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 AM on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Wild Flower Presbyterian Church in Sioux Falls. The family will greet friends for visitation on Friday from 5-7 PM at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation to Wild Flower Presbyterian Church.

Grateful for having shared her life are her four children: Gary (Lana Semelsberger) Van Regenmorter, Carol (Mark) Throntveit, Glen (Liz Richert) Van Regenmorter, and Greg (Vicki) Van Regenmorter; 8 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great granddaughter; many nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Peter Van Regenmorter; her father, Leopold Krull; mother and step-father, Alice & Harold Brooks; son, Gale Van Regenmorter; grandson, Jeremy Langley; 3 brothers: Lloyd, Harvey and Leon Krull. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 7, 2019
