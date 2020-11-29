1/1
Dona Brecht
Dona Brecht

Sioux Falls - Dona Brecht, 91, resident of Trail Ridge Senior Living Community in Sioux Falls and formerly of Parker, died Friday, November 27, 2020 at the Sanford Hospice Cottage. Family services will be held with burial at Rosehill Cemetery in Parker. Arrangements by Hofmeister Jones Funeral Home.

Donafaye Louise was born on June 8, 1929 at Sioux Falls, SD to William and Marguerite (Froelich) Cottrell. She grew up in Sioux Falls where she graduated from Washington High School in 1947. After attending USD in Vermillion for 2 years she was united in marriage to Archie Brecht at Sioux Falls. With her husband being a school administrator, they lived in several communities in South Dakota including Gregory, Parker, Highmore, Plankinton, and Spencer. Upon retirement they moved back to Parker. Her husband Archie died in 1997. In 2007 she became a resident of the Trail Ridge Senior Living Community where she was known for her infectious laugh and affable personality. As she lost much of her hearing, she continued doing jigsaw puzzles, crossword puzzles, knitting, and reading the newspaper.

Dona was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Parker, where she played the organ and was in the choir, and a member of South Dakota P.E.O. chapters around the state. She was a member of several card groups, especially enjoyed playing bridge. She was rarely with out a pack of cards and was known for her love of onion sandwiches, chicken wings, driving, and her well stocked purse. It was often said that she should be buried with her purse as it always came in handy in most every situation.

Grateful for having shared her life are her 3 children, George and his wife Leigh, Boise, ID, William and his wife Mary, Lake Havasu City, AZ, and Pamela Rae Brecht, Brookings, SD; and two grandchildren Erin and Ryan.

She was the last of her generation in our Brecht family and will be sorely missed.

www.hofmeisterjones.com




Published in Argus Leader from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2, 2020.
