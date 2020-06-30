Dona R. Schmidt
Westbrook, MN - A private, family Celebration of Life Service for Dona R. Schmidt, age 92 of Westbrook, MN will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, July 2nd at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Westbrook, MN with Pastor Grant Fischer officiating. Burial will follow the service at the Westbrook Cemetery in Westbrook, MN.
Visitation will be on Wednesday evening, July 1st from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Westbrook, MN. This is open to the public.
Dona Schmidt passed away on June 25th at the Westbrook Hospital in Westbrook, MN.
Dona is survived by her four children, Michael Schmidt of Sioux Falls, SD; Jim (Kristine) Schmidt of Westbrook, MN; Barb (Aaron) Aasen of Sioux Falls, SD; David (fiancé Julie) Schmidt of Sioux Falls, SD; grandchildren, Alicia Spindler, Christel Nicholes, Jared Schmidt, Audra Harris, Taylor Hanson, Madison & Carter Aasen, Brennan, Meg & Lauren Schmidt ; great-grandchildren, Nathan & Leah Spindler; and many nieces and nephews.
Condolences can be sent online to: www.lacannefuneralhome.com.
Westbrook, MN - A private, family Celebration of Life Service for Dona R. Schmidt, age 92 of Westbrook, MN will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, July 2nd at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Westbrook, MN with Pastor Grant Fischer officiating. Burial will follow the service at the Westbrook Cemetery in Westbrook, MN.
Visitation will be on Wednesday evening, July 1st from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Westbrook, MN. This is open to the public.
Dona Schmidt passed away on June 25th at the Westbrook Hospital in Westbrook, MN.
Dona is survived by her four children, Michael Schmidt of Sioux Falls, SD; Jim (Kristine) Schmidt of Westbrook, MN; Barb (Aaron) Aasen of Sioux Falls, SD; David (fiancé Julie) Schmidt of Sioux Falls, SD; grandchildren, Alicia Spindler, Christel Nicholes, Jared Schmidt, Audra Harris, Taylor Hanson, Madison & Carter Aasen, Brennan, Meg & Lauren Schmidt ; great-grandchildren, Nathan & Leah Spindler; and many nieces and nephews.
Condolences can be sent online to: www.lacannefuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.