Dona Rae Dressen
Dell Rapids, SD - Dona Rae Dressen, 79, of Dell Rapids was called to God on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Memorial visitation will be from 2:00 to 4:00 PM Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Minnehaha Funeral Home in Dell Rapids. Dona was the youngest of four children, born on January 5, 1940 to Dale and Francis Stone. Dona attended school in Dell Rapids and worked in a cafe with her dad during school years. She married Dale Dressen on July 20, 1957. To this union was born four children, Dan, Ken, Tim and Julie. Dona worked hard raising kids (the best kids in the world) while working beside her husband when they purchased a gas station, laundry mat and hardware store. Dona wishes to say goodbye to family and friends. Grateful for having shared her life are her husband of 62 years, Dale Dressen; her children, Daniel (Wendy) of Sioux Falls, Kenneth (Mary) of Baraboo, WI, Timothy (Darla) of Brandon, SD and Julie (Paul) Huntimer of Omaha, NE; 13 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren; brother, Jim (Dorothy) Stone of Sioux Falls, SD and sisters, Janice Hemme of La Mars, IA and Lavonne (Glenn) Pease of Blaine, MN and many nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Dale and Frances Stone. Dona's family would to thank the staff at Avera Home Hospice for their loving care and support.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 13, 2019