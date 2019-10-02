|
Donald Bakker
Sioux Falls - Sioux Falls, SD - Donald Bakker, 83, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019.
Survivors include his two children, Gregg (Jody) Bakker, Lori (Scott) Stearns; three grandchildren, Peyton, Kade, Ella Stearns; significant other, Betty Mack and her family; two sisters, JoAnn (Tom) Baker, Darlene (Paul) Eidsness and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held 5:00pm Saturday, October 5, 2019 at First Evangelical Free Church. The family request that friends and guest stay following the service for food and fellowship. www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Oct. 2, 2019