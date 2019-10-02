Services
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
5:00 PM
First Evangelical Free Church.
Donald Bakker Obituary
Donald Bakker

Sioux Falls - Sioux Falls, SD - Donald Bakker, 83, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019.

Survivors include his two children, Gregg (Jody) Bakker, Lori (Scott) Stearns; three grandchildren, Peyton, Kade, Ella Stearns; significant other, Betty Mack and her family; two sisters, JoAnn (Tom) Baker, Darlene (Paul) Eidsness and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held 5:00pm Saturday, October 5, 2019 at First Evangelical Free Church. The family request that friends and guest stay following the service for food and fellowship. www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Oct. 2, 2019
