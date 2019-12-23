Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Brende
Donald "Donnie" Brende

Donald "Donnie" Brende Obituary
Donald "Donnie" Brende

Dell Rapids - Donald "Donnie" J. Brende, 72, of Dell Rapids, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. His funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 in the Baltic Lutheran Church. Interment will be in the East Nidaros Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Kahler Funeral Home with the family present from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019
