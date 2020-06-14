Donald D. Abels
Donald D. Abels

Sun City, AZ - Donald D. Abels, 79 of Sun City, AZ formerly of Sioux Falls died Friday, June 12 at his home in Sun City.

A funeral will be 1:00 PM on Fri, June 19 at Mittelstadt Funeral Home, 902 E Main St, Lake Mills IA. Burial in Olena Mound Cemetery, Buffalo Center IA.

Visitation will be Thurs, June 18, 5-7 PM at Mittelstadt Funeral Home.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.schottfuneralhomes.com




Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 14 to Jun. 17, 2020.
