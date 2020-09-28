Donald Dean Henjum "Don"



Sioux Falls, SD - Donald Dean Henjum "Don", 59 of Sioux Falls, SD passed away surrounded by his loving family on Friday September 25th, 2020 at Sanford Specialty Hospital.



Don was the son of Robert and JoAnn Henjum of Sioux Falls, SD. He was born on October 22nd 1960 in Pierre, SD. Don was a member of the IBEW Local 426 for 28 years, Labor Local 620 for 7 years, and Gage Brothers for 8 years.



Don was a one-of-a-kind character, with a contagious smile, he enjoyed making others laugh. His passions were hunting, fishing and spending time with family and friends.



Grateful for having shared his life, his parents Bob and JoAnn Henjum, his sister Debra Kehr, his niece's Chesiree (Tim) and daughter Alivia Lofswold, Ashley (Jerome) Schmidt, Haley Henjum and son Breyer Hoechst, and special friend Paula Frantz. He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Henjum Jr.



Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, with a private celebration of life held at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store