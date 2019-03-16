Services
Skroch Funeral Chapel - Flandreau
409 2nd Avenue East
Flandreau, SD 57028
605-997-2431
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Prayer Service
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
4:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Our Savior's Lutheran Church
Flandreau, SD
View Map
Egan - Donald E. Chamley, 78, of Egan, SD passed away on March 14, 2019 at his home under hospice care. He was the third of nine children born December 4, 1940 in Flandreau, SD to Russell L. (Bud) and Marguerite (Tootie) (Headrick) Chamley of Egan, SD. He attended and graduated from Egan Public School in 1958. He enlisted in the Navy in 1959 and spent his tour of duty on the USS Caliente in the Pacific. After his tour ended in 1963, he returned to Egan where he was employed by Sioux Falls Construction until a work accident ended his construction career. Don married Joy Knutson on June 23, 1973 at Flandreau, SD. He worked for the Flandreau Indian School in the recreation department and as dorm parent for over 30 years. After retirement, he worked part-time for Wally Koester and K & S Electric for a number of years. Don loved to attend local sporting events, especially those his children and grandson, Gunnar, participated in. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman hunting for pheasants, waterfowl, and deer. He especially loved walleye fishing and was quite successful and shared his bounty with friends, neighbors, his mom and favorite Aunt Dorothy. He also loved to golf and in early years enjoyed playing slow-pitch softball and bowling. After retirement, he cultivated a love of gardening and preserving the vegetables from his garden. Although Don had many health challenges over the years, he never let these challenges get him down. His kindness, wit and good-natured and easy going personality made him many friends.

Don is survived by his wife Joy (Knutson); sons, Todd (Karla) Chamley, Trent, SD and Mark (Chris Carlblom) Chamley, Belgrade, MT; a beloved grandson Gunnar; his brothers, Robert, Dell Rapids; Wayne and Larry, both of Onaga, KS; sisters, Joyce (Butch) Britton, Flandreau; Diane (Jerome) Olson, Egan, SD; Debbie Behrens, Holiday Island, AR, Carol (David) Smith, Flandreau and a host of nephews and nieces. Don was preceded in death by his parents and brother Richard.

Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Monday, March 18, 2019 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Flandreau with burial at Hillside Cemetery, Egan, SD. Visitation will be 1:00 - 4:00 pm Sunday with a 4:00 pm prayer service at Skroch Funeral Chapel, Flandreau. www.skrochfc.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 16, 2019
