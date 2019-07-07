Services
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Brandon Lutheran Church
Brandon, SD - Donald E. Eitreim, 83, passed away Fri., July 5, 2019. His funeral service will be 10:30 AM Tue., July 9 at Brandon Lutheran Church. Visitation begins at 5 PM Mon., July 8 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls, where the family will greet friends from 5-7 PM.

Survivors include his wife, Marlene; 3 sons, Randy Eitreim, Sioux Falls, Jeff (Pam) Eitreim, Brandon, Loren Eitreim, Sioux Falls; 2 step-daughters, Julie Ann Ross and Janelle (Jeff) Robinson, both of La Porte, IN; and 9 grandchildren.

Please consider a donation in Don's memory to Brandon Lutheran Church or the . Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on July 7, 2019
