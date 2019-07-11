|
|
Donald E. Healy
Montrose - Donald E. Healy, 93, of Montrose passed away July 9, 2019 at Dougherty Hospice in Sioux Falls. Funeral mass will begin at 10:30 am on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Montrose. Visitation will begin at 5:30 pm on Friday with a 7 pm rosary and prayer service also at the church.
Donald Healy was born May 11, 1926 near Montrose, SD to William and Rose (Sullivan) Healy. He grew up in the Montrose area and graduated from Montrose High School. On July 3, 1947 he married Violet Heumiller at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Salem. They lived on the family farm where Don farmed his entire life.
Don was a lifetime member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Montrose. He had a great love for farming and traveling and going south for the winter with Vi. They spent many winters in South Padre, TX together. He truly enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Don is survived by: his wife, Violet; his children, Colleen (Jim) Braun, Dave (Gloria) Healy, Mike (Jan) Healy, John Healy, Brenda (Denny) Gehling, Bill Healy, and Jerry (Jodi) Healy; 17 grandchildren, Greg (Elena) Hare, Alicia (Allen) Thomson, Chris (Trish) Healy, Amy (Ryan) Janssen, Eric Healy, Jim (Jessica) Healy, Colleen Healy, Carolyn (Jeff) Goedert, Justin Healy, Kathryn (Chris) Segnitz, Lindsey Hegdahl, David Healy, Matt (Annie) Healy, Tim Healy, Craig (Erin) Healy, Ashley (Neal) Larson, and Allison Healy; 13 great-grandchildren, Max and Isabell Hare, Alex, Kate and Hannah Thomson, Rebekah Healy and Hunter Koehn, McKenzie and Peyton Healy, Liam Segnitz, Violet Healy, and Will and Tess Healy; siblings, Eileen McDonnell, Lorraine Kappenman and Lyle Healy; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a grandson, Scott Hegdahl, a great-granddaughter, Kylee Healy, and siblings, Agnes Cleveland, Francis Healy, Raymond Healy, Myrna Headrick, Marvin Healy and Rosemary Rayman. www.kinzleyfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from July 11 to July 12, 2019