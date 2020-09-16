1/1
Donald Eugene Futrell
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Eugene Futrell

Sioux Falls - Donald Eugene Futrell, 89, passed away September 15 at Avera McKennan in Sioux Falls. Don was born April 16, 1931 to Kathryn (Jennings) and Joseph Futrell. He Married Colleen Erickson August 29, 1952. Colleen passed away on October 15, 1990.

Don is survived by his children: Kathleen Hawks (Paul) Bachman, Tom Futrell, Mary Sue (Tim) Nelson, and Scott Futrell; seven grandchildren; eleven grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and friends beyond count. He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, his sisters Delores (Rollie) Pennington, Shirley, Mary Ann (John) Ketter, Betty, and Barbara, a brother Cletus, a son-in-law Randy Hawks, and a granddaughter, Elyssa Hawks.

Visitation will be Friday, September 18, 4:30 PM at Christ the King Church with a Scripture Vigil and a Knights of Columbus Rosary at 6:30 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, September 19, 10:30 AM at Christ the King Church. A complete obituary is available at barnett-lewis.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
04:30 PM
Christ the King Church
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Vigil
06:30 PM
Christ the King Church
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Christ the King Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.
901 South Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-0707
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved