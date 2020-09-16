Donald Eugene Futrell
Sioux Falls - Donald Eugene Futrell, 89, passed away September 15 at Avera McKennan in Sioux Falls. Don was born April 16, 1931 to Kathryn (Jennings) and Joseph Futrell. He Married Colleen Erickson August 29, 1952. Colleen passed away on October 15, 1990.
Don is survived by his children: Kathleen Hawks (Paul) Bachman, Tom Futrell, Mary Sue (Tim) Nelson, and Scott Futrell; seven grandchildren; eleven grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and friends beyond count. He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, his sisters Delores (Rollie) Pennington, Shirley, Mary Ann (John) Ketter, Betty, and Barbara, a brother Cletus, a son-in-law Randy Hawks, and a granddaughter, Elyssa Hawks.
Visitation will be Friday, September 18, 4:30 PM at Christ the King Church with a Scripture Vigil and a Knights of Columbus Rosary at 6:30 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, September 19, 10:30 AM at Christ the King Church. A complete obituary is available at barnett-lewis.com
