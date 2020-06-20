Donald Eugene HansenNorth Pole, Alaska - On June 9, 2020, Donald Eugene Hansen passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side in North Pole, Alaska. Don was born on January 25, 1941 to Maxine and Orval Hansen in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Don joined the U.S. Air Force when he was 17 years old. He always told the story of how he had to have his parents' signed permission as he was not quite of age to enlist on his own. During his 22 years in the service, he spoke fondly of the many places he was stationed to including Iceland, Scotland, Okinawa, and Eielson, AFB, Alaska where he retired from in November 1980.After the military, Don opened his business, Hansen's Carpet Service, in North Pole, Alaska to work for another 25 years before retiring and hitting the NASCAR circuit. From the dirt track in Sioux Falls, South Dakota to the dirt track in Fairbanks, Alaska, his love for racing carried all throughout his life. There was only one NASCAR track that he did not go to, and that was the road race in California.Don was preceded in death by his parents Orval and Maxine Hansen. He is survived by his brother, Lawrence Hansen of Sioux Falls; sisters, Viki Barton, Carrie Kilmer, and Patty Hershey; son, Michael Hansen and his children, Melissa, Ashlee, and MJ Hansen; his daughter, Elizabeth Styers, her husband James Styers, and their daughters Lauren Rodgers and Amanda Styers; and many other relatives and friends.Don will be laid to rest at Hills of Rest Cemetery in Sioux Falls, South Dakota at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Arrangements were made by George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls, SD.