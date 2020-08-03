1/1
Donald Even
Donald Even

Hartford - Donald Even, 89, of Hartford passed away at Avera Prince of Peace in Sioux Falls on Sunday, August 2, 2020. Funeral mass will begin at 10:30 am on Thursday, August 6 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Montrose. Visitation will begin at 5 pm with a 7 pm rosary and prayer service on Wednesday, August 5 at Kinzley Funeral Home, Hartford Chapel (100 N. Mundt).

Donald Even was born March 17, 1931 to Leo and Olive (Stephens) Even near Pumpkin Center, SD. He grew up in the Humboldt area and graduated from Humboldt High School. On June 2, 1954 he married Marilyn Dunn in Alexandria, SD. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2004 and Marilyn passed away in 2008.

He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Montrose as well as a lifetime member of the Montrose Legion. He enjoyed bowling, horses, fastpitch softball, playing cards and going for daily coffee.

Grateful for having shared his life are his children; Patty (Tim) McMahon, Hartford, Susie (Tim) O'Hara, Hartford, Nick, Montrose, Tim, Basalt, CO, Jeff (Sue), Sioux Falls, Mary (Nate) Dally, Sioux Falls, and Laura (Robert) Pearson, Forestburg, SD; 13 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Lynette Kampf; a brother, LeRoy Even; and a sister-in-law, Carol Even. He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, an infant son, an infant grandson, two brothers and one sister. www.kinzleyfh.com




Published in Argus Leader from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2020.
