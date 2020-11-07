Donald F. Seubert
Sioux Falls - Donald F. Seubert, 86, Sioux Falls, died Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at his residence in Sioux Falls, after a lengthy battle with cancer.
There will be a private family service. The Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Don will be 1pm, Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Heartland Funeral Home. A link to Zoom will be available at our web site. Masks are requested, and the service will be limited to 75 attendees. The family requests that memorials be made to jw.org
in lieu of flowers.
Don will be deeply missed by his wife, Jeanne, Sioux Falls; two daughters, Jeanna Seubert, Sioux Falls, SD, Donna (Jeff) Serna, Lyman, SC; one son, Mark Seubert, Elk River, MN; and five grandchildren, Anthony, Isabella, Alexus, Andrew, and Brielle; one brother, John (Irene) Accardi, Westfield, MA; one sister-in-law, Joanne Seubert, Melbourne, FL; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Full obit @ www.heartlandfunerals.com