|
|
Donald "Don" Gene Schellhouse, 76, of Sturgis, SD, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019, in Rapid City.
Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, December 26, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2019, at Grace Lutheran Church in Sturgis with Pastor Kris Garlick officiating. Burial will follow at Bear Butte Cemetery in Sturgis.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019