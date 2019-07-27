|
Donald Hanisch
Donald Francis Hanisch, son of John and Florence (Even) Hanisch, was born July 17, 1934, in Humboldt, SD.
Donald Francis Hanisch, son of John and Florence (Even) Hanisch, was born July 17, 1934, in Humboldt, SD. The family moved to Sioux Falls in 1941, and Donald attended school at Franklin, Whittier, and Washington High. Early in his working life he was in construction. He was united in marriage to Lois Brown in Sioux Falls on November 19, 1953. Lois preceded him in death on January 12, 1997. The next year he started work at Northern States Power. Donald served in the United States Army from 1957 until receiving his Honorable Discharge in 1959. He was stationed at Ft. Hood in Texas and also in Germany. His service time was spent in the B Co.- 2nd Armored Rifle Battalion, 50th Infantry 4th Armored Division. Upon returning from the service he continued his work at NSP in Sioux Falls from 1954 until 1975. His work led them to Eau Claire, WI, where he would work until his retirement in 1990 after 35 ½ years of service. Upon retirement he moved to rural Geddes, SD where he could fulfill his love fishing and hunting to his heart's content. Don was a huge Green Bay Packers Fan and was also a Shareholder.
Donald was united in marriage to Rochelle "Snook" (Badker) Jensen on February 19, 1998. He was a 3rd degree in the Knights of Columbus. His lifetime membership in the Knights was with the Platte-Geddes Chapter. He has been a member of St. Therese Catholic Church since December of 2002.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Rochelle "Snook" of Sioux Falls; children, Donette (Jeff) Moldenhauer of Eau Claire, WI, Steve (Linda) Jensen of Sioux Falls, and Cindi (Dale) Westerman of Sioux Falls; son-in-law, Vern Peterson of Eau Claire, WI; eight grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and sister, Kay Adkins of Sioux Falls.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Lois; daughter, Deborah Peterson; infant son, Michael; brothers, Bob, Jim, Dick, Ray, Terry, and Jack Hanisch; sisters, Carol Keller and Shirley Badker; and great grandson, Gavin Thompson.
Published in The Argus Leader on July 27, 2019