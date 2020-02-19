|
|
Donald Hegstrum
Sioux Falls - Don Hegstrum passed to his eternal home on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Luther Manor in Sioux Falls.
Don was born at home on May 27, 1916 to Nels and Minnie Hegstrum. He is survived by his sister, Marjorie Baseman of Parkville, MD; his nephews, Jim Hauge of Tea, SD and John (Vicky) Hauge of Deadwood, SD and his step-children, Craig Rice, Clair Rice, Carol Brown, Crystal Rice, and his step grandson, Cody Brown.
Memorial services will begin 1:00 pm Monday at Miller Funeral Home, 507 South Main Avenue. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to service time on Monday.
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020