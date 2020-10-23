Donald Hengeveld

Donald HengeveldSioux Falls - Donald Earl Hengeveld, 80, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on October 22, 2020 at Bethesda in Beresford, South Dakota. Due to Covid-19 concerns, a traditional visitation and service is not planned. A graveside service open to family and friends will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Bethlehem Cemetery in Hills, Minnesota with Donald's son-in-law, Pastor Don Reiffenberger officiating.Don is survived by his wife, Bonnie, of 53 years; daughter Michele (Don) Reiffenberger; son, Darren (Anna) Hengeveld; four grandchildren: Grace, Anna, Hayden and Sabrina; a sister, Doris (Jack) Anderson and a brother, Les (Linda) Hengeveld. He is also survived by his brother-in-law Ian (Rosemarie) Snyder and sister-in-law Liz Spears and several nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Frank and Betty Spears; an infant sister, Lorraine; his son, Michael Earl and an infant granddaughter, Fatima.