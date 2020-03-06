|
|
Donald Hildebrandt
Brookings, SD - Donald L. Hildebrandt, 87, of Brookings, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Brookings Health System. Funeral services will begin on Monday, March 9 at 2 pm at First Presbyterian Church in Brookings. Refreshments will be served one hour prior with family present to visit. Burial will follow the service at Rose Hill Cemetery in Wentworth. Visitation with family present will also be held on Sunday from 5 - 7 pm at Kinzley Funeral Home in Madison. www.kinzleyfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020