Services
Kinzley Funeral Home
604 N Highland Ave
Madison, SD 57042
(605) 256-0871
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Hildebrandt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Hildebrandt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Hildebrandt Obituary
Donald Hildebrandt

Brookings, SD - Donald L. Hildebrandt, 87, of Brookings, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Brookings Health System. Funeral services will begin on Monday, March 9 at 2 pm at First Presbyterian Church in Brookings. Refreshments will be served one hour prior with family present to visit. Burial will follow the service at Rose Hill Cemetery in Wentworth. Visitation with family present will also be held on Sunday from 5 - 7 pm at Kinzley Funeral Home in Madison. www.kinzleyfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -