Donald Holmstrom
Harrisburg, SD - Donald L. Holmstrom, 56, passed away Tue., Oct. 15, 2019. His memorial service will be 10:30 AM Sat., Oct. 19 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Memorial visitation starts at 5 PM Fri., Oct. 18 at the funeral home, where the family will greet friends from 5-7 PM.
Survivors include 2 daughters, Carly Holmstrom and Bridget Holmstrom, both of Sioux Falls; his father, Marvin Holmstrom, Sioux Falls; 4 siblings, Barry Holmstrom, Denver, CO, Debra Wilka, Atlanta, GA, Russell (Carol) Wilka, Owensville, MO, Terri (Gene) Fiferlick, Sioux Falls; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019