Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Donald Hugh Mills


1945 - 2019
Sioux Falls - Donald Hugh "Huey" Mills, age 73, died at his home in Sioux Falls, SD on August 5, 2019. Donald was born in Rapid City, SD on December 28, 1945. Hugh moved from Rapid City to Sioux Falls, SD in 1981. He is survived by his son, Jason Hugh Mills of Bismarck, ND; daughter, Victoria Sahadi of Phoenix, AZ; brother, Jack (Jeannine) Mills of Sioux Falls; two sisters, Kay (Roger) Hobbie of Flandreau, SD and Vickie (Rick) Kilmer of Goddard, KS; sister-in-law, Peggy Mills of Bartlesville, OK; and numerous nieces, nephews and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents: Hugh & Mae Mills; infant daughter, Leah; and brother, Dean Mills. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. An online guestbook is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 11, 2019
