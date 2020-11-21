Donald J. FreeseHurley - Donald Freese, 92 died Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the Pioneer Memorial Hospital in Viborg. Funeral services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Hofmeister Jones Funeral Home.Donald Freese was born on June 7, 1928 to Willie and Emma Freese at Wessington, SD. He grew up at Wessington where he attended all 12 grades and graduated from Wessington High School in 1946. He served in the US Army and was stationed in Germany and later served in Korea. After his discharge from the service he returned to South Dakota where he worked as a bulldozer operator for Kies and Zestrow Construction in Hurley where he met Beverly Breen. On January 24, 1953 they were united in marriage and they lived in Hurley. After 15 years in construction he ran the local DX Gas Station for 2 years before purchasing a livestock truck and became an owner operator in the trucking business for over 30 years.Being civic minded, he served on the Hurley City Council, Hurley Fire Department, American Legion where he was past commander, Past Master and member of Joppa Masonic Lodge, United Methodist Church and the El Riad Shrine. When not trucking and serving his community he enjoyed NASCAR, having attended several races throughout the US, enjoyed gardening and working outdoors, raising tomatoes and sweet corn to sharing with friends and neighbors, and won prizes at the Turner County Fair for tallest sunflowers for over 25 years. He was a very kind person and was always willing to help whenever he was needed, having many friends.Grateful for having shared his life are his wife of 67 years Beverly; a daughter Lynne, Hurley; a granddaughter Ariel and husband Dobby O'Donnell, San Diego, CA; brother Kenneth, AZ; 3 sisters, Virginia (Gordon) McGirr, AZ, Bonnie Murphy, AZ and Jean (Bucky) O'Neal, Rapid City, SD.