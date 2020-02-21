|
|
Donald J. Kachelhoffer
Sioux Falls - Donald John Kachelhoffer, 84, died on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Sanford USD Medical Center.
Don Kachelhoffer, son of Edwin D. Kachelhoffer and Lucile O. (Wickstrom) Kachelhoffer was born on April 20, 1935, in Hot Springs, South Dakota.
Don lived in Rapid City during the early years of his life and graduated from Rapid City Senior High School in 1953. He attended the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology from 1953 to 1958.
Don met Darla Ferne Evans of Rapid City, a friend of Don's sister Sandi. Don and Darla were united in marriage on March 16, 1957 in the Canyon Lake Methodist Church, Rapid City, SD.
Don worked for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company and later for US West Communications Company (who purchased NWBTC), retiring with a service career of 34 years, retiring on March 1, 1990, at the age of 55. During his telephone career, Don and Darla lived in Rapid City, Pierre, Aberdeen, and Sioux Falls.
Don was a Past Worshipful Master and Life Member of Minnehaha Masonic Lodge #5 AF&AM, a 33 Degree IGH and Life Member of the Sioux Falls Valley of the Scottish Rite Masons, and a Life Member of El Riad Shrine Temple. Don was active in many of the Masonic Family Organizations. Don was a Life Member of the Telephone Pioneers and a member of the Hilltop United Methodist Church. Don was also active in Boy Scouts, Hilltop Softball, and other youth activities.
Grateful for sharing his life are his sons David D. (Joni) Kachelhoffer of Newcastle, WY, and Douglas W. (Debbie) Kachelhoffer of Brick, NJ, and his daughters Denise R. (John) Hoff of Watertown, SD, and Dawn E. Petersen (Mel) of Williamsburg, VA, 20 Grandchildren, and 7 Great Grandchildren.
Don was preceded in death by his wife, Darla, on February 28, 2018; his parents Edwin D. and Lucille Kachelhoffer and his sister, Sandra Dee Kelley.
Visitation with the family present will be on Tuesday from 5:00-7:00 pm at Miller Funeral Home, 507 S Main Avenue, followed by a Masonic Funeral Service by Minnehaha Lodge #5 AF&AM at 7:00 pm.
Funeral Services will be at 1:30 pm Wednesday at the Hilltop United Methodist Church in Sioux Falls with Rev. Arlyn Coalter officiating.
www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020