|
|
Donald "Don" Kiszer
Sioux Falls - Donald "Don" E. Kiszer, age 86 passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Sioux Falls VA Medical Center. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present will be on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 PM at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls.
Grateful for sharing his life are his wife, Marlene Kiszer of Sioux Falls; daughters, Terri Kiszer (Duke Tanner) of Austin, TX, Mary (Randy) Risty of Colton, SD, Kimberly (Aaron) Wiese of Casper, WY; son, Todd (Amy) Kiszer of Sioux Falls; eleven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a host of additional relatives and friends.
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019