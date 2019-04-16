Services
Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home - Lennox
408 S. Main St.
Lennox, SD 57039
605-647-5163
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home
Lennox, SD
Memorial service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Lennox Ebenezer Presbyterian Church
Tea - Donald Kuper, 88, of Tea, died Monday, Apr. 15, 2019 at the Lennox Good Samaritan Center. He was born in 1930 near Lennox. He served in the US Army. In 1954 he married Jerene Temple. The couple lived in Tea. Jerene died in 2017. Don worked for American Freight as a trailer mechanic. Survivors: children: Lori (Larry) Bunjer, Lennox, Scott Kuper, Lennox, and Mike (Trina) Kuper, Canton; four grandchildren: Betsy (Mike) Thompson, Jacksonville, FL, Michelle (Ryan) Strege, Lennox, Logan Kuper, Canton, and Ryan Kuper, Canton and five great-grandchildren. Memorial services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Apr. 18 at Lennox Ebenezer Presbyterian Church. Visitation, with the family present will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, at Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home, Lennox. dindotklusmann.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019
