Donald L. GraffSioux Falls - Donald L. Graff, 78, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away peacefully at Ava's House Hospice in Sioux Falls on October 14, 2020.He is survived by his brother, Robert, sister-in-law, Mary, and niece, Sarah, all of Minneapolis.Don was born in Sioux Falls and reared on the family farm near Brandon. He worked for Continental Airlines for over forty years. He was an avid golfer and a loyal friend and brother, and will be affectionally remembered by many.A private service for the family will be held at Beaver Valley Lutheran Church at a later date.