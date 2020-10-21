1/
Donald L. Graff
Donald L. Graff

Sioux Falls - Donald L. Graff, 78, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away peacefully at Ava's House Hospice in Sioux Falls on October 14, 2020.

He is survived by his brother, Robert, sister-in-law, Mary, and niece, Sarah, all of Minneapolis.

Don was born in Sioux Falls and reared on the family farm near Brandon. He worked for Continental Airlines for over forty years. He was an avid golfer and a loyal friend and brother, and will be affectionally remembered by many.

A private service for the family will be held at Beaver Valley Lutheran Church at a later date.

www.millerfh.com






Published in Argus Leader from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
