Donald L. Hoek
Sioux Falls - Donald L. Hoek, 82, died Sat., Apr. 18, 2020. His funeral service was held on Thur., Apr. 23. A public memorial service is planned for a later date to be determined.
Survivors include his wife, Arlene; 4 children, JoLynn (Sheldon) Hovaldt, Canton, SD, LaDonna (Steve) Ricketts, Michael Hoek and John (Brenda) Hoek, all of Sioux Falls; 7 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; a brother, Edward Hoek, De Smet, SD; and a sister-in-law, Jeanette Hoek, Winfred, SD.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Don to First Lutheran Church Media Ministry or a . Obit and online guestbook at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 19 to Apr. 26, 2020