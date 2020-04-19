Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Hoek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald L. Hoek

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald L. Hoek Obituary
Donald L. Hoek

Sioux Falls - Donald L. Hoek, 82, died Sat., Apr. 18, 2020. His funeral service was held on Thur., Apr. 23. A public memorial service is planned for a later date to be determined.

Survivors include his wife, Arlene; 4 children, JoLynn (Sheldon) Hovaldt, Canton, SD, LaDonna (Steve) Ricketts, Michael Hoek and John (Brenda) Hoek, all of Sioux Falls; 7 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; a brother, Edward Hoek, De Smet, SD; and a sister-in-law, Jeanette Hoek, Winfred, SD.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Don to First Lutheran Church Media Ministry or a . Obit and online guestbook at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 19 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -