1/1
Donald Larson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Larson

Sioux Falls - Donald Eugene Larson, 87 of Sioux Falls, formally of Clark, rode off to his heavenly rodeo on July 26, 2020 at Ava's Hospice House in Sioux Falls. Graveside services will be held at 12:00 PM Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Clark Center Cemetery, rural Clark. Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 PM Friday, July 31, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are encouraged to protect those at risk. Arrangements by Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home

Donald Eugene Larson was born in Clark County on April 22, 1933, to Ilert and Ruby (Gula) Larson. He was baptized and confirmed at Clark Center Lutheran Church.

Grateful for having shared his life are his children, Marvene (David) Evenson, Omaha, NE; Steven (Sharon) Larson, Crooks, SD; Timothy (Pam) Larson, Sioux Falls; and Brian (Kim) Larson, Canton, SD; grandchildren Chad Larson, Chris (Heather) Evenson, Simone (Matt) Weber, Aaron Christianson, Chad (Candace) Smith, Micah (Joni Zephier) Larson, Jacob Larson, Casey (Casey Lynn) Larson, Cory (Katie) Larson; great grandchildren Moriah, Nathaniel, Braeden, Hope, Alexandra, Cheyenne, Harley, Cole, and Wyatt as well as many nieces, nephews, grands and greats; and his brother Richard (Darla), sister-in-love Janice Larson.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Ann, born at rest; his parents; one sisters Shirley, Phyllis; brother Dale; sisters-in-love Lorene Steen and Lavonne Larson; brothers-in-love Helmer Steen, Gordon Larson; niece Betty Palmer; nephews Jim Palmer, Jarett Larson; great niece Vicky Palmer.

In Lieu of Flowers, the family kindly asks that memorials be directed to Clark Center Cemetery Fund, Messiah New Hope Lutheran Church, or Ava's House Hospice.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved