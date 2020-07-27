Donald Larson



Sioux Falls - Donald Eugene Larson, 87 of Sioux Falls, formally of Clark, rode off to his heavenly rodeo on July 26, 2020 at Ava's Hospice House in Sioux Falls. Graveside services will be held at 12:00 PM Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Clark Center Cemetery, rural Clark. Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 PM Friday, July 31, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are encouraged to protect those at risk. Arrangements by Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home



Donald Eugene Larson was born in Clark County on April 22, 1933, to Ilert and Ruby (Gula) Larson. He was baptized and confirmed at Clark Center Lutheran Church.



Grateful for having shared his life are his children, Marvene (David) Evenson, Omaha, NE; Steven (Sharon) Larson, Crooks, SD; Timothy (Pam) Larson, Sioux Falls; and Brian (Kim) Larson, Canton, SD; grandchildren Chad Larson, Chris (Heather) Evenson, Simone (Matt) Weber, Aaron Christianson, Chad (Candace) Smith, Micah (Joni Zephier) Larson, Jacob Larson, Casey (Casey Lynn) Larson, Cory (Katie) Larson; great grandchildren Moriah, Nathaniel, Braeden, Hope, Alexandra, Cheyenne, Harley, Cole, and Wyatt as well as many nieces, nephews, grands and greats; and his brother Richard (Darla), sister-in-love Janice Larson.



He was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Ann, born at rest; his parents; one sisters Shirley, Phyllis; brother Dale; sisters-in-love Lorene Steen and Lavonne Larson; brothers-in-love Helmer Steen, Gordon Larson; niece Betty Palmer; nephews Jim Palmer, Jarett Larson; great niece Vicky Palmer.



In Lieu of Flowers, the family kindly asks that memorials be directed to Clark Center Cemetery Fund, Messiah New Hope Lutheran Church, or Ava's House Hospice.









