Rev. Donald Lee Greenough
Sioux Falls - Rev. Donald Lee Greenough, 94, went to be with his Lord on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 while residing at Bethany Home, Brandon, SD. A public visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 3, at George Boom Funeral Home in Sioux Falls from 4-8 PM, (Due to the current climate, his family will not be present to greet friends). Private family graveside services will be held at Hills of Rest Cemetery, Sioux Falls on Friday. A celebration of life service will be held this summer. A more complete obituary and a link to view his service online is available at www.georgeboom.com
Grateful for having shared his life are four children, Steve (Laurie) Greenough, Allison Tyler, Dwight (Sandra) Greenough and Dawn Kunzmann; five grandchildren, Abby (Kevin) Luebbers, Hillary (Heath) Smith, Seth Greenough, Joshua Kunzmann, Brody Kunzmann; six great-grandchildren, Sophia, Rafferty, Archie & Axl Luebbers, Everly & Weslyn Smith; two sisters, Wava Nicholas and Doris Nelson both of WA; and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63-years, Vivian; his parents, Robert & Astrid Greenough; two brothers and one sister.