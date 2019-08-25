|
|
Donald "Bud" Lounsbery
Sioux Falls - Donald "Bud" Lounsbery, 88 of Sioux Falls died Friday, August 23, 2019 at the Tieszen Memorial Home, Marion. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30am Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Sioux Falls with burial at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Marion. Visitation with family present will be from 5:30-7:00pm Monday evening at the church with a Scripture Service to be said at 7:00pm. Arrangements by Heritage Funeral Home.
Donald "Bud" Lounsbery was born on April 16, 1931 at Tripp, SD to Frank and Helen (Renk) Lounsbery. He grew up at Marion where he graduated from Marion High School in 1949. He served in the US Air Force from 1951-1954, having been stationed in England. On September 14, 1957 he was united in marriage to Mardella Boelson at Marion. They lived in Sioux Falls before moving to Vermillion in 1973. In 1978 they moved back to Sioux Falls. He was employed by Northwestern Bell/AT&T for 36 years, retiring in 1991. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Telephone Pioneers of America and the American Legion.
Grateful for having shared her life are his 6 children, Doreen Lounsbery, San Antonio, TX, Deb (Ray) White, Sioux Falls, Diane (Jeff) Scroggs, Naperville, IL, David Lounsbery, Hutto, TX, Denise (Scott Johnson) Lounsbery, Sioux Falls and Don (Alison) Lounsbery, Sioux Falls; 11 grandchildren; a brother Robert (Shirley) Lounsbery, Catlett, VA; sisters, Mary Helen Bittner, Parkston, SD and Jean (Lawrence) Schmidt, Placentia, CA; and a sisters in law, LaVerne Hofer, Beresford, SD and Mary (Jerry) Weber, Bridgewater, SD. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Mardella in 2017, a son Danny, and a daughter in law Cara Lounsbery.
www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 25, 2019