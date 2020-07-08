Donald "Donny" Lukes
Sioux Falls - Donald "Donny" Edward Lukes, 37, passed away on May 30, 2020 in Sioux Falls. Memorial Service will be held at 11:30 AM Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home in Sioux Falls. Family members will be present for a visitation prior to the service from 10:30-11:30 AM. Family requests that everyone attending dress casually including camouflage. In lieu of flowers, The Donald Lukes Memorial Fund has been set up at any First Premier Bank branch.
Donny is survived by his son: Gage; his parents: Greg and Kathy Lukes; two sisters: Lisa (Robert) Gonzales and Katie (Brodie) Mayfield; four nieces: Jordyn Gonzales, Selena Gonzales, Oaklee Mayfield, and Avery Mayfield; one nephew: Lincoln Mayfield; Grandma: Alice Sample; several aunts, uncles and cousins; along with numerous other relatives and friends including a special little girl: Ayla. Donny was preceded in death by his Grandpa: Edward Reiter; Grandma: LaVonne Reiter; Grandpa Donald Lukes; Uncle Leonard Reiter; Uncle Denny Adler; and Cousin Suzi Olson. A complete obituary is available at barnett-lewis.com
