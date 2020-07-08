1/1
Donald "Donny" Lukes
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald "Donny" Lukes

Sioux Falls - Donald "Donny" Edward Lukes, 37, passed away on May 30, 2020 in Sioux Falls. Memorial Service will be held at 11:30 AM Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home in Sioux Falls. Family members will be present for a visitation prior to the service from 10:30-11:30 AM. Family requests that everyone attending dress casually including camouflage. In lieu of flowers, The Donald Lukes Memorial Fund has been set up at any First Premier Bank branch.

Donny is survived by his son: Gage; his parents: Greg and Kathy Lukes; two sisters: Lisa (Robert) Gonzales and Katie (Brodie) Mayfield; four nieces: Jordyn Gonzales, Selena Gonzales, Oaklee Mayfield, and Avery Mayfield; one nephew: Lincoln Mayfield; Grandma: Alice Sample; several aunts, uncles and cousins; along with numerous other relatives and friends including a special little girl: Ayla. Donny was preceded in death by his Grandpa: Edward Reiter; Grandma: LaVonne Reiter; Grandpa Donald Lukes; Uncle Leonard Reiter; Uncle Denny Adler; and Cousin Suzi Olson. A complete obituary is available at barnett-lewis.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Memorial service
11:30 AM
Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.
901 South Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-0707
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved