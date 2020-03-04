Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
East Side Lutheran Church
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Renner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald M. Renner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald M. Renner Obituary
Donald M. Renner

Sioux Falls - Donald M. Renner, 84, passed away Wed., Mar. 4, 2020. His funeral service will be 10:30 AM Sat., Mar. 7 at East Side Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls. Visitation begins at 5 PM Fri., Mar. 6 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls, where the family will greet friends from 5-7 PM.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy; five children, Tim (Kärin) Renner, Crooks, SD, Steven (Glenna) Jacobson, Boulder City, NV, Linda (Punch) Thompson, White Horse, SD, Susan (Frank) Latta, Gillette, WY, Kathy (Bill) Ashton, Sturgis, SD; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson; 2 sisters, Dorothy Heck and Jane Renner, both of Sioux Falls; and 2 sisters-in-law, Barbara (Woody) Davis, West Valley City, UT and Carole Renner, Indian Harbor, FL.

Please consider a donation in Don's memory to the South Dakota Air National Guard Family Readiness Program or East Side Lutheran Church. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -