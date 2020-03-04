|
|
Donald M. Renner
Sioux Falls - Donald M. Renner, 84, passed away Wed., Mar. 4, 2020. His funeral service will be 10:30 AM Sat., Mar. 7 at East Side Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls. Visitation begins at 5 PM Fri., Mar. 6 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls, where the family will greet friends from 5-7 PM.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy; five children, Tim (Kärin) Renner, Crooks, SD, Steven (Glenna) Jacobson, Boulder City, NV, Linda (Punch) Thompson, White Horse, SD, Susan (Frank) Latta, Gillette, WY, Kathy (Bill) Ashton, Sturgis, SD; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson; 2 sisters, Dorothy Heck and Jane Renner, both of Sioux Falls; and 2 sisters-in-law, Barbara (Woody) Davis, West Valley City, UT and Carole Renner, Indian Harbor, FL.
Please consider a donation in Don's memory to the South Dakota Air National Guard Family Readiness Program or East Side Lutheran Church. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020