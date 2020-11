Donald MairoseDell Rapids - Donald L. Mairose, 89, of Dell Rapids, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 at the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls. His Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020 in St. Mary Catholic Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the start of the service. Interment will be in the St. Mary Cemetery.