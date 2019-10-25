Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald McKnelly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald McKnelly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald McKnelly Obituary
Donald McKnelly

Tea - Donald McKnelly, 86, of Tea, South Dakota, died Monday, October 21, 2019, at the Sioux Falls VA Hospital. Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Tea. Memorial visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 5:00 p.m., until 7:00 p.m., Monday, October 28, 2019, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Additional obituary and online guestbook available at www.georgeboom.com

Donald is survived by his two sons, Stuart McKnelly of Denver, CO and Melvin McKnelly of Westminster, CO; two grandchildren, Joseph (Jennie) McKnelly of Thornton, CO and Chandra (Anthony) Guillen of Rock Springs, WY; six great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now