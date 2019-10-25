|
|
Donald McKnelly
Tea - Donald McKnelly, 86, of Tea, South Dakota, died Monday, October 21, 2019, at the Sioux Falls VA Hospital. Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Tea. Memorial visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 5:00 p.m., until 7:00 p.m., Monday, October 28, 2019, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Additional obituary and online guestbook available at www.georgeboom.com
Donald is survived by his two sons, Stuart McKnelly of Denver, CO and Melvin McKnelly of Westminster, CO; two grandchildren, Joseph (Jennie) McKnelly of Thornton, CO and Chandra (Anthony) Guillen of Rock Springs, WY; six great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019